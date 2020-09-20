172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|current-affairs-trends|4-brick-kiln-workers-killed-30-injured-in-accident-in-ups-saharanpur-5862461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2020 04:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

4 brick kiln workers killed, 30 injured in accident in UP's Saharanpur

A speeding truck collided with a DCM vehicle in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night. All the deceased belong to Muzaffarnagar district

PTI
The golden hour is the first hour after an accident occurs. If proper treatment is given during the first 60 minutes, victims have a higher chance of survival.
The golden hour is the first hour after an accident occurs. If proper treatment is given during the first 60 minutes, victims have a higher chance of survival.

At least four brick kiln workers were killed and 30 others injured when a speeding truck hit their DCM vehicle on the Gangoh-Titro road in Saharanpur district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place late on Saturday night, they said.

Some of the injured are in critical condition and have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Police said the labourers were on their way to Punjab for work from Pipalhera village of Muzaffarnagar district.

All the deceased belonged to Muzaffarnagar district.
First Published on Sep 20, 2020 04:33 pm

tags #Accident #Current Affairs #India

