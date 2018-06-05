App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 08:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

4.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal

The quake that hit Bajura district situated in far-west Nepal was 4.9-magnitude with its epicentre at a forest area on the border of Bajura and Humla districts, according to National Seismological Centre.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake today jolted western Nepal, causing panic among the residents. The quake that hit Bajura district situated in far-west Nepal was 4.9-magnitude with its epicentre at a forest area on the border of Bajura and Humla districts, according to National Seismological Centre.

This was not an aftershock of 2015 earthquake but a fresh tremor, said an official at the centre. No casualties and damage have been reported so far. However, many people rushed out to the streets after the earthquake.

Earlier on June 1, a 4.3-magnitude earthquake was felt with epicenter at Dolakha district of eastern Nepal.

In 2015, a major earthquake occurred in Nepal that claimed 9,000 lives.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 08:53 pm

tags #Nepal #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.