4.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake today jolted western Nepal, causing panic among the residents. The quake that hit Bajura district situated in far-west Nepal was 4.9-magnitude with its epicentre at a forest area on the border of Bajura and Humla districts, according to National Seismological Centre.

This was not an aftershock of 2015 earthquake but a fresh tremor, said an official at the centre. No casualties and damage have been reported so far. However, many people rushed out to the streets after the earthquake.

Earlier on June 1, a 4.3-magnitude earthquake was felt with epicenter at Dolakha district of eastern Nepal.

In 2015, a major earthquake occurred in Nepal that claimed 9,000 lives.