App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Mar 09, 2018 10:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

350 shops sealed in Lajpat Nagar, 33 units in other areas: SDMC

Traders call for bandh on March 13 to protest sealing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As many as 350 shops were today sealed by civic authorities for alleged misuse and encroachment of properties in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said.

Besides, 33 units were also sealed in the GK Enclave-II and various other colonies, the civic body said in a statement.

The action was taken at the instance of a Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee. The sealing drive had begun late December with sealing of major shops and eateries in the posh Defence Colony.

"350 shops were sealed for misuse and encroachment in the markets located in the Old Double Storey area of Lajpat Nagar-4, which falls under the SDMC's central zone," the civic body said.

related news

In GK-Enclave II, the sealing was done in the stilt parking area because of alleged unauthorised construction of rooms and servant quarters there, it said.

The areas where sealing action was taken also included Rajouri Garden, Janak Puri, Virender Nagar and Hari Nagar in the SDMC's west zone.

"Unauthorised construction of offices and rooms at different floors and commercial activities at basement and stilt-parking areas were found there, so they were sealed," the SDMC said.

Delhi traders today called for a day-long 'bandh' next week in protest against the ongoing sealing drive against illegal commercial establishments, and threatened to move their businesses to neighbouring cities.

The decision to close all markets in Delhi on March 13 was taken at a meeting convened by the Confederation of All India Traders, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said.

The meeting was attended by leaders of more than 250 prominent trade associations of Delhi, Khandelwal said.

The traders demand that the Union government bring a legislation in the current session of Parliament to put a moratorium on sealing.

They urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to convene a one-day special session of the assembly and pass a bill to stop the drive that began from Defence Colony Market in mid-December.

"It has become difficult to trade in Delhi and if it continues, the traders will be forced to shift their businesses to neighbouring cities like Noida, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Bahadurgarh, Sonepat which will adversely affect the economy of Delhi," Khandelwal said.

He claimed the bungalows occupied by political parties and lawmakers in Lutyens' zone in central Delhi have largescale unauthorised construction. He asked why no action was being taken against them.

Civic bodies have undertaken the sealing drive initiated by a Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee on December 17 last year. The committee is sealing business establishments that are using residential properties for commercial purposes.

Commercial premises have been sealed for failing to deposit conversion charges according to provisions in Master Plan 2021.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC