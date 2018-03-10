350 shops sealed in Lajpat Nagar, 33 units in other areas: SDMC

As many as 350 shops were today sealed by civic authorities for alleged misuse and encroachment of properties in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said.

Besides, 33 units were also sealed in the GK Enclave-II and various other colonies, the civic body said in a statement.

The action was taken at the instance of a Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee. The sealing drive had begun late December with sealing of major shops and eateries in the posh Defence Colony.

"350 shops were sealed for misuse and encroachment in the markets located in the Old Double Storey area of Lajpat Nagar-4, which falls under the SDMC's central zone," the civic body said.

In GK-Enclave II, the sealing was done in the stilt parking area because of alleged unauthorised construction of rooms and servant quarters there, it said.

The areas where sealing action was taken also included Rajouri Garden, Janak Puri, Virender Nagar and Hari Nagar in the SDMC's west zone.

"Unauthorised construction of offices and rooms at different floors and commercial activities at basement and stilt-parking areas were found there, so they were sealed," the SDMC said.

Delhi traders today called for a day-long 'bandh' next week in protest against the ongoing sealing drive against illegal commercial establishments, and threatened to move their businesses to neighbouring cities.

The decision to close all markets in Delhi on March 13 was taken at a meeting convened by the Confederation of All India Traders, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said.

The meeting was attended by leaders of more than 250 prominent trade associations of Delhi, Khandelwal said.

The traders demand that the Union government bring a legislation in the current session of Parliament to put a moratorium on sealing.

They urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to convene a one-day special session of the assembly and pass a bill to stop the drive that began from Defence Colony Market in mid-December.

"It has become difficult to trade in Delhi and if it continues, the traders will be forced to shift their businesses to neighbouring cities like Noida, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Bahadurgarh, Sonepat which will adversely affect the economy of Delhi," Khandelwal said.

He claimed the bungalows occupied by political parties and lawmakers in Lutyens' zone in central Delhi have largescale unauthorised construction. He asked why no action was being taken against them.

Civic bodies have undertaken the sealing drive initiated by a Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee on December 17 last year. The committee is sealing business establishments that are using residential properties for commercial purposes.

Commercial premises have been sealed for failing to deposit conversion charges according to provisions in Master Plan 2021.