App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2019 07:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

332 candidates have criminal cases against them: Report

The report was prepared after analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of 1,121 out of 1,137 candidates contesting the Assembly elections being held in four phases in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

As many as 332 candidates for the ongoing Odisha Assembly elections have criminal cases against them, while 257 aspirants are facing cases of serious offences, a report by Odisha Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on April 28.

While seven candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves, nine aspirants have declared cases related to murder, 63 attempt to murder, 17 kidnapping and 63 crimes against women, it said.

Similarly, 17 candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping against them, while two have declared cases related to rape.

The report was prepared after analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of 1,121 out of 1,137 candidates contesting the Assembly elections being held in four phases in the state.

related news

Sixteen candidates have not been analysed due to unclear affidavit available on the ECI website at the time of making this report, it said.

The report said that the number of candidates who declared criminal cases against them has risen when compared to past elections.

While 332 candidates with criminal cases form 30 per cent of the 1121 hopefuls analysed in 2019, out of 1420 candidates analysed during Odisha Assembly elections in 2014, 333 (23 per cent) candidates had declared criminal cases against themselves.

Out of 1261 candidates analysed during Odisha Assembly elections in 2009, 292 (23 per cent) had declared criminal cases against them, the report said.

A total of 257 of 1,121 candidates analysed have declared serious criminal cases.

In terms of political parties, the report said 58 (40 per cent) out of 146 candidates of BJD, 86 (59 per cent) out of 145 candidates from BJP, 64 (46 per cent) out of 139 candidates from Congress, 12 (11 per cent) of 106 candidates fielded by BSP and 67 (23 per cent) out of 298 Independent candidates have declared criminal cases against them in their affidavits.

Regarding serious criminal cases, it said 40 out of 146 candidates from BJD, 67 out of 145 candidates from BJP, 48 out of 139 candidates from Congress, 11 out of 106 candidates fielded by BSP and 55 out of 298 Independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

There are 59 assembly constituencies where three or more number of candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.
First Published on Apr 28, 2019 07:41 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Bollywood stars among Mumbaikars who wi ...

Laaxmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani start shooting for this hor ...

Salman Khan to return with the third part of the Tiger series, confirm ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Chris Lynn star as K ...

Tara Sutaria opens up on rumours of her dating Sidharth Malhotra

Avengers Endgame box office collection day 2: This Marvel outing is un ...

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion celebrates 2 years, Prabhas and the makers ...

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a very special message for her ‘fan’ Dilji ...

Akshay Kumar shares a 'tie' with Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey ...

TN 10th Result 2019: Tamil Nadu Board to Declare SSLC Results Today at ...

Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019 | TN Board to Announce SSLC Results Today ...

WATCH | I Was Supposed to Attack Spinners When Russell Walked In: Gill

WATCH | Pandya's Form Good News for MI and India: Badani

April 29, 1997: Aravinda de Silva Achieves Unique Record With Twin Ton ...

WATCH | Ashwin Must Challenge Warner in Powerplay: Badani

IPL 2019 | KKR Have to Use Gill as an Opener Going Forward: Badani

IPL 2019 | Rohit Fined for Dissent After His Dismissal Against KKR

WATCH | Must Appreciate Russell's Great Effort: de Kock

BJP picks Manohar Parrikar's aide over son for Panaji bypoll

India's data storing call comes with risk, says Mark Zuckerberg

About 200 US firms seeking to move manufacturing base from China to In ...

US imposes sanction on Pakistan; may deny visas to Pakistanis

HPCL-MRPL merger hits cash hurdle; ONGC rules out share-swap

Oil, rupee, Q4 earnings to drive markets in holiday-shortened week ahe ...

All that you need to know about mutual funds this week

US sanctions on Iran, Venezuela set up crunch for heavier oil

FPIs stay bullish on India for third consecutive month; invest Rs 17,2 ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Before Battle of Winterfell, all 16 battle s ...

As China and Russia strengthen economic, military relations, India mus ...

Ex-Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says BJP 'can ...

Women in Karnataka's garment sector are stuck in cycle of poor working ...

NBCC wants lenders to consider its bid on merit to acquire bankrupt Ja ...

NBA Playoffs 2019: Will the three-pointer continue to be the No 1 weap ...

Bundelkhand reels under water crisis even as politicians offer few sol ...

Arundhathi Subramaniam on Bhakti poetry and celebrating voices that ar ...

Chinese phonemakers Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo dominate shipments in Q1, sa ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.