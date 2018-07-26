App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 09:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

33,000 cases of sexual assault registered under POSCO in 2107: WCD

Quoting the National Crime Records Bureau, Minister of State of the Women and Child Development Ministry Virendra Kumar said, "While 33,000 cases were registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act in 2017, about 36,022 cases registered in 2016."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A total of 33,000 cases of sexual assault of children were registered under the POSCO Act last year, with Uttar Pradesh recording the highest number of cases at 6,782, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.

In 2017, Uttar Pradesh registered 6,782 cases of sexual abuse of children, Maharashtra recorded 4,354 and Madhya Pradesh 4,118, Kumar said.

In 2016, 3,659 people were convicted under the POSCO Act with 792 convictions from Madhya Pradesh, he said.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 09:18 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

