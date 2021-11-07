MARKET NEWS

30 policemen injured after inmates resort to arson in Uttar Pradesh jail

According to jail officials, the inmates started pelting stones at the policemen as news of the death of a prisoner due to dengue in Saifai Medical College surfaced.

PTI
November 07, 2021 / 04:22 PM IST
Representative Image

Around 30 policemen and six prisoners were injured on Sunday when they hurled stones at the security personnel and started a fire at the district jail here over the death of an inmate, officials said.

According to jail officials, the inmates started pelting stones at the policemen as news of the death of a prisoner due to dengue in Saifai Medical College surfaced.

The prisoners also resorted to arson following which a fire brigade was called. Heavy police force was also deployed to control the situation, they said.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said 30 policemen were injured in the stone pelting incident, but the situation is now under control.

He said deputy jailor was also among those injured.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh said the guilty will be punished after the incident is probed.
