HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2018 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | What is angel tax?

Priyanka Sahay does a 3 point analysis on why taxing nascent businesses is bad for the startup ecosystem.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp


Startups and investors are running afoul of India's taxman. The biggest bone of contention is the levy of 'angel tax,' which startups are subject to, whenever they raise money from friends, family, and venture capitalists.


Under the Central Board of Direct Taxes' (CBDT) extant laws, the taxman issued notices to a few startups in Bengaluru and Mumbai for non-payment.

Priyanka Sahay does a 3 point analysis on why taxing nascent businesses is bad for the startup ecosystem. She also talks about what the government is doing to ensure that the financial burden does not curtail innovation at India's fledgling companies.

First Published on Dec 20, 2018 04:46 pm

tags #Angle Tax #Startup #Taxation #video

