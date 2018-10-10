App
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 11:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

3 lakh people evacuated from costal areas in view of Cyclone Titli: Odisha CM

After holding the second review meeting at the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) during the day, he said, "If required, more people will be evacuated to safer places."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said around three lakh people have so far been evacuated from the coastal areas of the state in view the very severe cyclonic storm Titli. After holding the second review meeting at the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) during the day, he said, "If required, more people will be evacuated to safer places."

Stressing on the government's "zero casualty" disaster management policy, Patnaik said, "The state government has been closely monitoring the situation. The district collectors are already on high alert."

Evacuation was carried out in the five coastal districts of Ganjam, Puri, Khura, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara.

The state government's decision to go for massive evacuation drive was taken following an IMD forecast about a tidal surge of about one metre during the landfall of the cyclonic storm Titli at 5 am on Thursday.

According to official sources, 9,83,642 people were evacuated when Cyclone Phailin hit the state in 2013 and 2,55,042 people were shifted to multi-purpose shelters during Cyclone Hudhud in 2014. The state was also hit by Cyclone Daye last month, but its intensity was low.

The review meeting, attended by Chief Secretary A P Padhi, SRC B P Sethi and others, also took stock of the state's preparedness for the possible floods due to heavy to very heavy rainfall under the influence of the cyclone.

Patnaik directed the authorities to closely monitor the possibility of flood situation also.
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 10:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

