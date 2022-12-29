 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen US lake. They walked on it to get pictures

PTI
Dec 29, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST

US blizzard: A day after Christmas, three families – comprised of six adults and five kids – drove up to enjoy the snowy outdoors in Arizona.

The US and Canada are battling a massive winter storm.

Three Indian-Americans, including a couple, have drowned after they fell through the ice while walking on a frozen lake to get some pictures.

The incident occurred on December 26 at 3:35 PM at Woods Canyon Lake in Coconino County in the US state of Arizona.

"The missing men are located deceased and identified as Narayana Muddana, 49 and Gokul Mediseti, 47. The female victim has been identified as Haritha Muddana (age unknown). The three victims resided in Chandler, Arizona and are originally from India," Coconino County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chandler is a suburb of Phoenix.

A day after Christmas, three families – comprised of six adults and five kids – drove up from the Valley to enjoy the snowy outdoors.

"(They) Wanted to get some pictures out on the ice," said Jon Paxton with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.