26/11 attacks: Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra say, 'hurt we endured can never be undone, remember our heroes'

26/11 attacks: India Test captain Virat Kohli also paid tribute to the martyrs and said, “We will never forget this day, we will never forget the lives lost.”

Ankita Sengupta
November 26, 2021 / 05:40 PM IST
26/11 attacks: Ratan Tata shared a heartfelt message on Instagram honouring the martyrs of 26/11.

Recollecting the 2008 Mumbai attacks when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists carried out a series of shooting and bombing attacks across the city, business tycoons Ratan Tata and Anand Mahindra on Friday paid homage to the 166 lives lost in the siege.

“The hurt we endured 13 years ago today, can never be undone. We should however continue to let the memory of the attacks, which were meant to break us, become the source of our strength as we honour those we lost,” Ratan Tata shared on Instagram with a photograph of Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. The luxury hotel in Mumbai was stormed by four terrorists on November 26, 2011.







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Ratan Tata (@ratantata)


Meanwhile, Anand Mahindra shared photographs taken during the attacks and stressed the need to remember the martyrs. “We take our daily lives and routines for granted. May we never forget that a virus can turn all that upside down: The virus of hatred and terrorism. Remember our true heroes,” he tweeted.

Honouring the martyrs, India Test captain Virat Kohli said, “We will never forget this day, we will never forget the lives lost.” “Sending my prayers to the friends and families who lost their loved ones,” he tweeted.

Bollywood celebrities too paid tributes to the bravehearts. Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted, “It’s been 13 years since the horrific #MumbaiTerrorAttack. Remembering all those who lost their lives and loved ones. My heartfelt tribute to all the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives safeguarding our city.”

 

Actor Anupam Kher shared a video message on Twitter and said that the attacks can never be forgotten or forgiven.

About 300 people were injured in the attacks that lasted four days. Nine terrorists were killed by the security forces while the tenth — Ajmal Kasab — was hanged after a trial on November 21, 2012. The Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan had entered the country via waterways.
