    257 police stations in India don't have a vehicle, 638 don't have a phone, Govt tells Lok Sabha

    PTI
    March 22, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST
    Representative image

    As many as 257 police stations in the country do not have any vehicle and 638 police stations do not have a telephone connection, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

    Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the central government supplements the efforts of state governments towards equipping and modernising their police forces, by providing financial assistance under the scheme of Assistance to States for Modernisation of Police (ASMP).

    "As on January 1, 2020, the number of police stations in the country not having a vehicle is 257, the number of police stations not having a telephone is 638 and the number of police stations not having a wireless set or mobile is 143,” he said in written response to a question.

    Rai said the financial assistance is provided for the acquisition of various police-related items, including communication equipment, as per the requirements and strategic priorities of the state governments.
    PTI
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 07:18 pm
