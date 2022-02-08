MARKET NEWS

    2022 Assembly Polls | Delhi liquor shops within 100 metres from UP border will remain closed on February 9, 10

    Dry Days will be observed (before 48 hours of polling day) from 6 pm on February 8 to February 10 till end of polling and again on the counting day on March 10, stated a notice issued by Excise Commissioner of Delhi.

    PTI
    February 08, 2022 / 05:16 PM IST
    The liquor shops on Delhi border located within 100 metres to neighbouring Ghaziabad and Noida will be closed for next two days beginning Tuesday evening, due to first phase Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

    The order will be mandatory for all the licensees of Excise department whose retail vends or premises are situated within 100 meters in Delhi from Delhi-UP border in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, it said.

    Voting for the first phase of UP polls will be held in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) districts on February 10.
    first published: Feb 8, 2022 05:16 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.