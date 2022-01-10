2022 assembly election | Blow to BJP in Goa, minister Michael Lobo resigns, may join Congress

Source: ANI

Goa minister and BJP MLA Michael Lobo on January 10 resigned from the Pramod Sawant-led ministry and the assembly ahead of the February 14 election in the coastal state where political loyalties are changing by the minute.

Lobo, who represents Calangute in the 40-member House, submitted his resignations to the chief minister's office and the assembly speaker.

"I've resigned as Goa minister; hope people of Calangute constituency will respect my decision. I'll also resign as MLA, will see what step to take next. I'm in talks with other political parties. I was upset with the way we're looked at and party workers are unhappy," news agency ANI has quoted him as saying.

Media reports claimed that Lobo is likely to join the Congress at 4 pm.

People were unhappy with the party, Lobo said. "The voters told me that the BJP is no more the party of the common people,” he said, claiming that the grass-root workers were feeling ignored.

The resignation comes a few days after Lobo denied reports that he was planning to quit the party and said he only expressed displeasure over the party's move to sideline its local workers, the Times of India reported.

The Election Commission of India on January 8 announced that the polling for all the 40 assembly constituencies would be held on February 14 and the result declared on March 10.

The field is crowded in Goa, with the BJP, Congress, Goa Forward Party (GFP), Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) and NCP vying for voters’ attention.