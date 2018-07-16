App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 06:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

200 armed force personnel becoming disabled due to injuries every year, says top Army doctor

Many a time there are cases of crippling of intestine and lungs due to injury to abdomen and chest, Lt Gen Puri said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Nearly 200 armed forces personnel become disabled every year, a senior doctor for the forces has said, citing road accidents and snow avalanche, especially in hilly terrains, and battle injuries as the prime reasons. Lt Gen Bipin Puri, Director General of the Armed Forces Medical Service, said the disability armed forces personnel suffer are not only related to spinal cord and limbs - one of the most commonly noticed.

Many a time there are cases of crippling of intestine and lungs due to injury to abdomen and chest, Lt Gen Puri said.

He said in the armed forces medical service, the primary motto is to save life by resorting to damage-control surgery.

"Every year 200 armed forces personnel suffer from a serious disability. It is a huge number. Battle injuries are of course the reason, but more of our injuries are because of accidents in hilly terrains, snow avalanche," Puri told PTI, citing the data available with him for the past 10 years.

related news

The Indian Army is engaged in anti-militancy and anti-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and northeast India. The Army alone has more than 10 lakh personnel.

Lt Gen Puri said the journey from being a disabled soldier to an abled person is challenging and the Army has take steps to mitigate the problems faced by its soldiers in this regard.

"There are physical, emotional, psychological and social issues involved in this," he said.

The Army, he said, has an Artificial Limb Centre, a premier institute in Pune, to address the problems related to disability of limbs.

The Army is also building five ALC sub-centres in Chandigarh and Guwahati, and a base hospital each in Delhi and Lucknow to minimize the distance a disabled soldier from the northern region may have to travel for treatment, he said.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 06:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.