4 people dead, 16 injured as fire breaks out in residential high-rise in Parel

Four people died and 16 others suffered injuries after a fire broke out in a posh residential building in the Parel area in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The injured were rushed to KEM Hospital, which is located quote close to where the fire broke out.

"The latest update is that four people have succumbed to their injuries and 16 others are injured. The injured people are now stable," Avinash Supe, Dean at KEM Hospital, told Moneycontrol.

Fire brigade officials have gone inside the building -- Crystal Tower -- to search for people trapped inside.

The fire brigade control room got a message about the fire, which broke out on the 12th floor of Crystal Tower, which is near Hindmata Cinema, at 8.32 am, the official said.

The smoke from the raging fire spread rapidly and residents were trapped on the building's staircases, Mumbai Fire Brigade chief PS Rahangdale said.

Eight fire engines, four water tankers, officials of the Mumbai Police and electrical mechanics were on the spot and were making efforts to control the blaze, sources said. People trapped inside were rescued using cranes.

The fire was categorised as a level-2 blaze earlier but was later upgraded to level-4, said Tanaji Kamble, from BMC's Disaster Management cell.

Further details are awaited.