App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2018 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

4 people dead, 16 injured as fire breaks out in residential high-rise in Parel

The smoke from the raging fire spread rapidly and residents were trapped on the building's staircases

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Four people died and 16 others suffered injuries after a fire broke out in a posh residential building in the Parel area in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The injured were rushed to KEM Hospital, which is located quote close to where the fire broke out.

"The latest update is that four people have succumbed to their injuries and 16 others are injured. The injured people are now stable," Avinash Supe, Dean at KEM Hospital, told Moneycontrol.

Fire brigade officials have gone inside the building -- Crystal Tower -- to search for people trapped inside.

The fire brigade control room got a message about the fire, which broke out on the 12th floor of Crystal Tower, which is near Hindmata Cinema, at 8.32 am, the official said.

The smoke from the raging fire spread rapidly and residents were trapped on the building's staircases, Mumbai Fire Brigade chief PS Rahangdale said.

Eight fire engines, four water tankers, officials of the Mumbai Police and electrical mechanics were on the spot and were making efforts to control the blaze, sources said. People trapped inside were rescued using cranes.

The fire was categorised as a level-2 blaze earlier but was later upgraded to level-4, said Tanaji Kamble, from BMC's Disaster Management cell.

Further details are awaited.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Aug 22, 2018 10:28 am

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.