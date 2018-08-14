App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 02:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

2 Pakistani soldiers killed by Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Indian troops carried out operations last night after the ceasefire violations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Two Pakistani troopers were killed by the Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said here today.

Indian troops carried out operations last night after the ceasefire violations.

"In retaliatory action to unprovoked ceasefire violations and repeated attempts to facilitate infiltration by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector, own troops carried out calibrated operations last night in which two Pakistani soldiers were killed," Srinagar based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 01:48 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Pakistan

