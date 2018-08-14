2 Pakistani soldiers killed by Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Two Pakistani troopers were killed by the Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said here today.

Indian troops carried out operations last night after the ceasefire violations.

"In retaliatory action to unprovoked ceasefire violations and repeated attempts to facilitate infiltration by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector, own troops carried out calibrated operations last night in which two Pakistani soldiers were killed," Srinagar based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.