you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 10:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

2 lakh displaced due to floods in Western Maharashtra, 27 dead

The number of deaths in rain or flood-related incidents in the last few days was 27, including nine deaths due to drowning in Sangli after a rescue boat capsized.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Over two lakh persons have been evacuated to safer places due to floods that have wreaked havoc in five districts of Western Maharashtra in the last few days, a senior official said on Thursday.

The number of deaths in rain or flood-related incidents in the last few days was 27, including nine deaths due to drowning in Sangli after a rescue boat capsized.

Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar told PTI that a total of 2,05,591 people have been shifted in the districts of Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Pune and Satara.

Sangli and Kolhapur are the worst-affected.

In Kolhapur, 97, 102 persons have been shifted, followed by Sangli (80,319), Pune (13,336), Solapur (7,749) and Satara (7,085).

Eleven deaths have been reported from Sangli over the last few days (including those who perished in boat capsize), two from Kolhapur, seven in Satara, six from Pune and one from Solapur, Mhaisekar added.

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 10:02 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

