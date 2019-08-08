2 lakh displaced due to floods in Western Maharashtra, 27 dead

Over two lakh persons have been evacuated to safer places due to floods that have wreaked havoc in five districts of Western Maharashtra in the last few days, a senior official said on Thursday.

The number of deaths in rain or flood-related incidents in the last few days was 27, including nine deaths due to drowning in Sangli after a rescue boat capsized.

Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar told PTI that a total of 2,05,591 people have been shifted in the districts of Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Pune and Satara.

Sangli and Kolhapur are the worst-affected.

In Kolhapur, 97, 102 persons have been shifted, followed by Sangli (80,319), Pune (13,336), Solapur (7,749) and Satara (7,085).