App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2018 08:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

2 Amaranth pilgrims die, toll in this year's pilgrimage reaches 25

Pandik Panduraj from Maharashtra and K L Salvi from Rajasthan died after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Two pilgrims died after suffering cardiac arrest on the Baltal route of the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, taking the toll in this year's pilgrimage to 25, police said on Saturday.

Pandik Panduraj (60), a resident of Aurangabad in Maharashtra, suffered cardiac arrest near the cave shrine this morning. He was rushed to the medical facility nearby where he was declared brought dead, a police official said.

Another pilgrim, K L Salvi (59), from Udaipur in Rajasthan died due to cardiac arrest at Brarimarg along the Baltal route last night, the official said.

With this, the death toll in this year's pilgrimage -- which began on June 28 -- has gone up to 25.

Meanwhile a pilgrim from Chennai, identified as Ramaswami (64), suffered a fracture in the right leg after falling down while trying to a board a crowded helicopter at Nilgrath along the Pahalgam route, the police official said.

He has been admitted to a hospital here for treatment, the official said.
First Published on Jul 14, 2018 08:46 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.