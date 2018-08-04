App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2018 09:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

18 killed in Pakistan as bus collides with oil tanker

At least 18 people were killed and 35 others were injured when a bus collided head-on with an oil tanker in northwest Pakistan today

PTI @moneycontrolcom

At least 18 people were killed and 35 others were injured when a bus collided head-on with an oil tanker in northwest Pakistan today, authorities said. The ill-fated Karachi-bound bus was hit by the oil tanker from the opposite direction on the Indus Highway near Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Officials said 18 passengers died of their injuries at the DHQ Hospital, Kohat, while 35 others were admitted under treatment. The dead included men, women and children.

The police said the incident occurred due to over speeding. The bus was taking passengers from Buner district to Karachi.
First Published on Aug 4, 2018 08:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Pakistan #Trending News

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.