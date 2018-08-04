18 killed in Pakistan as bus collides with oil tanker

At least 18 people were killed and 35 others were injured when a bus collided head-on with an oil tanker in northwest Pakistan today, authorities said. The ill-fated Karachi-bound bus was hit by the oil tanker from the opposite direction on the Indus Highway near Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Officials said 18 passengers died of their injuries at the DHQ Hospital, Kohat, while 35 others were admitted under treatment. The dead included men, women and children.

The police said the incident occurred due to over speeding. The bus was taking passengers from Buner district to Karachi.