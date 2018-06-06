App
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

16 pet owners fined Rs 500 in south Mumbai as BMC steps up clean up drive

The measures have been taken after the BMC received complaints of the pet’s defecating on the roadside and public places.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is making all out efforts to ensure cleanliness is maintained in the city. It recently asked people in Malabar Hill, Peddar Road, August Kranti Marg and Nepean Sea Road to clean up after their pets pooped on streets.

Even as a warning was sounded and squads formed to keep on eye on those who do not follow the instructions, civic authorities ended up handing Rs 500 fines to pet owners.

Since June 2, officials have fined 16 people in south Mumbai. BMC officers are teaching pet owners how to pick up dog poop hygienically with scoops. The move will soon be replicated across the city.

A special unit of 32 officials has been deployed in the city to patrol areas and fine those who don't comply with the BMC's directive.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner of D Ward, Vishwas Mote was quoted as saying, “...we again received several complaints about dog poop on roads, pavements and open spaces. We have instructed the clean-up marshals to penalize those who do not clean up after their pet poops. The drive will continue till pet owners in D ward 'get their act together'.”

Vishvas Shankarar, deputy municipal commissioner of Solid Waste Management said, "The best practices of ward offices should be replicated across the city. This is an initiative that can help keep our city clean."
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 04:34 pm

tags #BMC #pets

