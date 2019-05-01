App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : May 01, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

15 jawans, 1 driver killed in Gadchiroli Naxal attack, gunbattle on

According to reports, the police and Naxals were involved in an exchange of fire at the site of the blast

Moneycontrol News
Site of the Maoist attack in Gadchiroli (Image: ANI)
Site of the Maoist attack in Gadchiroli (Image: ANI)
Whatsapp

At least 15 security personnel and one driver have been killed in a Maoist attack in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, News18 reported.

The attack was carried out by using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on a police vehicle carrying the commandos.

According to reports, the police and Naxals were involved in an exchange of fire at the site of the attack.

Earlier in the day, Naxals had allegedly set ablaze 27 machines and vehicles near a road construction site in Kurkheda of Gadchiroli district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, condemned the attack.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also condemned the attack.

As a mark of respect to the security personnel, Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao cancelled the reception and cultural programme organised at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai to mark the 59th Anniversary of Maharashtra Day.

On April 11, an IED blast had occurred near a polling station in Gadchiroli during the first phase of the general elections. No one was injured in the attack.

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)
First Published on May 1, 2019 02:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

