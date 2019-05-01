15 jawans, 1 driver killed in Gadchiroli Naxal attack, gunbattle on

Site of the Maoist attack in Gadchiroli (Image: ANI)

At least 15 security personnel and one driver have been killed in a Maoist attack in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, News18 reported.

The attack was carried out by using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on a police vehicle carrying the commandos.

According to reports, the police and Naxals were involved in an exchange of fire at the site of the attack.

Earlier in the day, Naxals had allegedly set ablaze 27 machines and vehicles near a road construction site in Kurkheda of Gadchiroli district.



Strongly condemn the despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. I salute all the brave personnel. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. My thoughts & solidarity are with the bereaved families. The perpetrators of such violence will not be spared.

— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, condemned the attack.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also condemned the attack.



Anguished to know that our 16 police personnel from Gadchiroli C-60 force got martyred in a cowardly attack by naxals today.

My thoughts and prayers are with the martyrs’ families.

I’m in touch with DGP and Gadchiroli SP.#Gadchiroli — Chowkidar Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 1, 2019

As a mark of respect to the security personnel, Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao cancelled the reception and cultural programme organised at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai to mark the 59th Anniversary of Maharashtra Day.

On April 11, an IED blast had occurred near a polling station in Gadchiroli during the first phase of the general elections. No one was injured in the attack.

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)