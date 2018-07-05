App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 02:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

12 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

While those in other boats managed to escape, 12 fishermen were arrested and taken to Kangesanthurai port along with their boats.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Twelve Tamil Nadu fishermen were today arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in their territorial waters and two mechanised boats used by them impounded, a fisheries department official said on Thursday.

Assitant Director of Fisheries department, Manikandan said nearly 3,000 fishermen from here had ventured into the sea yesterday and were fishing near Karainagar in the Lankan waters early this morning, when the Sri Lankan naval personnel came to the spot and rounded up two boats.

While those in other boats managed to escape, 12 fishermen were arrested and taken to Kangesanthurai port along with their boats, the official said.

The fishermen were charged with poaching fish in their territorial waters using the banned fishing net, he added.

This is the first incident of arrest after the fishing ban period ended on June 14.

On June 28, more than 2,500 fishermen from this island town were allegedly chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing near Katchatheevu.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 02:05 pm

