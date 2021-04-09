12 policemen who returned after poll duty in Assam among 36 new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram

Representative image

Mizoram on Friday reported 36 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 4,558, an official said.

Seventeen of the new cases were reported from the Aizawl district, 12 from Kolasib district, four from Champhai, two from Lunglei district and one case was detected in the Serchhip district, he said.

Twelve policemen, who returned from Assam after election duty, and seven children were among the newly- infected people, the official said.

In all, 23 people who returned from different states are among the new patients.

Eighteen patients have symptoms of COVID-19, while the rest are asymptomatic, he said.

Mizoram now has 93 active cases, while 4,454 people have recovered from the infection.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 11.

The state has tested 2,59,943 samples till date, including 1,388 on Thursday.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, a total of 64,399 people have been administered the first dose of COVID-19, of whom 20,287 people have completed the vaccination process after receiving the second dose.