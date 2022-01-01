12 pilgrims dead, 14 injured in stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu; PM Modi monitoring situation

Vaishno Devi shrine (File Pic). Image source: Twitter

At least twelve pilgrims died and over a dozen others were injured in a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra early morning on January 1. The stampede was triggered by a heavy rush of devotees, according to officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring and keeping track of the tragic situation, a minister in his office said.



Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to JK LG Shri @manojsinha_ Ji, Ministers Shri @DrJitendraSingh Ji, @nityanandraibjp Ji and took stock of the situation.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2022

“Twelve pilgrims have died and at least 14 are injured in the stampede. All the injured have been taken to a hospital," Mukesh Singh, the Additional Director General of Police, J&K was quoted saying in news reports.

The incident occurred outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine on Trikuta hills at Katra in Reasi district of the Union Territory. The shrine, about 45 kilomteres from Jammu, is open for devotees round the clock. The deceased include devotees from Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said stampede broke following an argument among devotees. A huge crowd of devotees, who had come to pay their obeisance to mark the beginning of the New Year had entered the Vaishno Devi Bhawan, they said. Many groups of devotees reportedly entered the Bhawan without permission slips leading to chaos, police said.

The rescue operations started immediately after the stampede and the injured were rushed to hospitals, where condition of some is said to be "serious".

Prime Minister Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the stampede. He also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 Lakh for the kin of the deceased devotees. The PMO said that the amount would be given to the families of those who lost their lives due to the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.



PM Sh @narendramodi is personally monitoring and keeping track of the tragic situation arising out of stampede at Mata #VaishnoDevi shrine. PM has conveyed his sympathies to bereaved families and issued instructions to provide all possible medical aid & assistance to the injured. — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) January 1, 2022



Union Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Jitendra Singh, said that PM Modi is "personally monitoring and keeping track of the tragic situation arising out of stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine."

He said that the PM has conveyed his sympathies to bereaved families and issued instructions to provide all possible medical aid and assistance to the injured. Singh is on his way to the accident spot.

Singh was quoted as saying in a report in News18 that according to the initial information, around 2:30 am at a gate of the shrine, an argument began among some youths while discussing an issue, and this led to the ruckus.



Deeply pained at the loss of lives due to stampede at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. My condolences to the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured.

— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) January 1, 2022

Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha said he was deeply pained at the loss of lives due to stampede. “My condolences to the families of the deceased and prayers with the injured," the said in a tweet from his official account,” he said in a tweet.

Sinha said that he spoke with the Prime Minister and briefed him about the incident. He also announced that an amount of Rs10 lakh each would be given to the families of those who lost their lives in the stampede and Rs 2 lakh to those injured. Sinha said that the shrine board will bear the cost of treatment.