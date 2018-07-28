App
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2018 04:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

12 injured as bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

The bus fell into a 25-feet deep gorge.

A Himachal Roadway Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus fell into a gorge in Gallu Mangal area of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district today, injuring 12 people, police said.

The bus fell into a 25-feet deep gorge at Gallu Mangal area in Jaisingpur sub-division, Kangra Superintendent of Police Santosh Patial said.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, police personnel rushed to the spot and took the injured to a hospital, he said.
First Published on Jul 28, 2018 04:30 pm

