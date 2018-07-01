App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2018 01:02 PM IST | Source: Reuters

11 family members killed in New Delhi, police probe gang war link

The victims included four men and seven women, including teenagers.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Eleven members of a family were found dead in New Delhi on Sunday, most of them hanging from the ceiling of their home, blindfolded and hands tied behind the back, in a part of the capital that was the scene of a gang war just two weeks ago.

The victims included four men and seven women, including teenagers. A neighbour in the Burari district found the victims early on Sunday, police said.
One of the bodies was found lying on the floor and the others hanging from a railing attached to the ceiling, media reports said.


“We don’t know the reason yet, our team is at the spot and investigating this,” said a police official posted in the area, who did not give further details. The official cannot be identified under briefing rules.

On June 18, three people were killed and five were injured when members of rival gangs fired at each other in the main Burari market. Police said the two gangs are headed by men whose enmity goes back to 2013.
While police are yet to establish any connection between the two incidents, the investigation will consider all possible aspects, a senior police officer who is handling the gang war case said.
First Published on Jul 1, 2018 12:33 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.