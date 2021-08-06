MARKET NEWS

1,058-km metro network under construction in 27 cities: Union minister Hardeep Puri

The DMRC has been a trailblazer in urban mobility, and the missing link at the Trilokpuri section of its Pink Line was bridged with least possible disruptions, the minister said.

PTI
August 06, 2021 / 11:29 AM IST
Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said 1,058 km of metro network is under construction in 27 cities to boost urban mobility across the country.

He was speaking after inaugurating a section of about 289 metres between the Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and the Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations on the Delhi Metro's Pink Line via video-conference.

The DMRC has been a trailblazer in urban mobility, and the missing link at the Trilokpuri section of its Pink Line was bridged with least possible disruptions, the minister said.

He said 721 km of metro line was operational in 18 cities in the country at present, and a network of 1,058 km was under construction in 27 more.

Puri praised the DMRC on running services with due protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic, and said that in the pre-Covid period, its ridership was about 65 lakh per day, and the hope is to reclaim it gradually while ensuring comfort and safety of people.
Tags: #Current Affairs #Hardeep Singh Puri #India #metro
first published: Aug 6, 2021 11:29 am

