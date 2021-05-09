103-Year-Old man from Maharashtra's Palghar beats COVID-19
Shamrao Ingle, a native of Virendra Nagar area was admitted to a rural COVID-19 hospital in Palghar after he contracted the infection.
PTI
May 09, 2021 / 01:43 PM IST
A 103-year-old man from Palghar in Maharashtra has recovered from COVID-19 despite being in the vulnerable age group, officials said on Sunday.
Shamrao Ingle, a native of Virendra Nagar area was admitted to a rural COVID-19 hospital in Palghar after he contracted the infection.
He was discharged on Saturday after recovering from the disease, a spokesperson of the district collectorate said in a release.
Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic
According to doctors at the hospital, the elderly man responded well to the medical treatment provided to him and co-operated with the staff at the facility.
He walked out of the hospital with a smile on Saturday.
Palghar Collector Dr Manik Gursal and the hospital staff greeted the centenarian with flowers at the time of his discharge.
The district has so far reported a total of 95,682 COVID-19 cases and 1,715 deaths due to the disease, as per official figures.Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.