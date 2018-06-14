100% payments made to 6.11 lakh farmers for paddy

The Telangana government has made 100 percent payments to the farmers for the purchased paddy for this year's Rabi season, a senior official said today.

The total value of the paddy is Rs 5,601.97 crore.

Civil Supplies Corporation released the funds to all the districts.

"With this cent percent payment is completed. All the payments were made directly to the farmers accounts online. In this Rabi season 35.25 lakh metric tons of paddy was purchased from 6.11 lakh farmers through 3,313 purchase centres," Commissioner for Civil Supplies Akun Sabharwal told reporters here.

Minimum Support Price of Rs 1,590 per quintal has been paid to farmers for Grade 'A' paddy, he said adding without any involvement of middlemen all the payments were made to farmers (into their bank accounts) directly online at MSP.

Sabharwal said sufficient funds are available with Civil Supplies Corporation.

From 2016-17 Kharif season, paddy purchase is done through online by Online Procurement Management System (OPMS) and payments were made directly to farmers accounts online to avoid involvement of middlemen.

During last one month Legal Metrology Department conducted special raids at multiplexes, shopping malls, seeds, fertiliser companies and registered more than 600 cases and seized goods worth more than Rs 12 crore, Sabharwal said.

Earlier, the Commissioner launched the Facebook page and Twitter handle of Telanagana Consumer Information and Redressal Centre.

The aim is to redress the consumer grievances through dialogue, discussion and non-legal measures, through the 'Alternate Consumer Disputes Redressal System', officials said.

They also said Consumer Redressal Centre and Legal Metrology Department will redress the complaints by cooperating with each other.