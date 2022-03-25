English
    100% of Delhi's eligible population received first dose of COVID vaccine, 90% second, says Manish Sisodia

    Manish Sisodia, who also holds Finance portfolio, was presenting the status report of the Delhi government’s Outcome Budget for the year 2021-21 in the House.

    March 25, 2022 / 01:10 PM IST

    Delhi has administered first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to 100 per cent of its eligible population while 90 per cent of the people have so far received their second dose, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

    "Around 60,000 patients are being attended by mohalla clinics per day with the overall satisfaction rate being 90 per cent as revealed by a survey conducted by the government. Overall, 77 per cent people were satisfied with the services at Delhi government hospitals,” he said in the Assembly.
