100 hate crimes committed in 2018 so far, mostly against Muslims, Dalits: Report

An alarming number of alleged hate crimes – including assault, rape and murder – were reported against people from marginalised groups in the first six months of 2018, Amnesty International India said in a report.

A majority of the crimes against these marginalised groups were against Dalits and Muslims, the human rights advocacy group was reported as saying by The Times of India.

As many as 100 cases of hate crimes against people from marginalised groups were reported between January and June this year. Of these, 67 crimes were against Dalits, while 22 were against Muslims.

Magnitude of the problem

Amnesty International India's 'Halt the Hate' website reported 141 incidents of alleged hate crimes against Dalits and 44 against Muslims in 2017, including 69 incidents of killing that resulted in at least 146 people losing their lives.

There were as many as 35 incidents reported of women from these groups, or transgender people, facing sexual violence.

Cow-related violence and 'honour' killing topped the list of alleged hate crimes committed this year.

Uttar Pradesh was the state with the most such incidents in both 2016 and 2017. In 2016, 237 alleged hate crimes were recorded across the coiuntry, with UP, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat accounting for the most number of incidents.

What is hate crime?

Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) defines hate crimes as crimes motivated by prejudice that affect the security of individuals, their communities and societies as a whole.