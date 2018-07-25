App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 09:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

100% electrification in Arunachal Pradesh by Dec 31: Information & PR Minister

The Pema Khandu-led BJP government completed two years of governance in the Arunachal Pradesh on July 17.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Arunachal Pradesh strives to achieve 100 percent electrification by the end of this year under the Centre's 'Saubhagya' scheme, a state minister said here today while presenting the progress report of the BJP government's two-year regime.

The Pema Khandu-led BJP government completed two years of governance in the state on July 17.

"The government plans to electrify 44,806 households - 39,376 on-grid connections and 5,430 off-grid connections - in the last phase of 'Saubhagya' programme, thus achieving 100 percent electrification by December 31," state Information and Public Relations Minister Bamang Felix told reporters.

Talking about other rural development initiatives, Felix said the Khandu-led government has recently launched the Sarkaar Aapke Dwar (government at your doorstep) initiative, under which the government officials would hold administrative camps in villages over the next 4 months to ensure "on-spot delivery" of services.

related news

Stating that 60 flagship schemes of the Centre and nine programmes of the Khandu government are successfully running in the state, Felix said that a CM Dashboard has been created here to ensure that the beneficiaries receive their dues on time.

"From day one, our government has been working hard to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach each and every eligible person," he said.

On panchayat elections, which were scheduled to be held in June this year, the spokesman said the government has initiated necessary measures.

The term of the panchayat bodies in Arunachal expired on May 31.

The Gauhati High Court recently sent a directive to the state government to conduct the panchayat elections before December 31 in response to a writ petition filed by a former zilla parishad chairman.

"We have shifted from the existing 3-tier system to a 2-tier system for which necessary rules and regulations have to be put in place. As and when the process is complete, we will hold the panchayat elections," he said.

Felix also said that the government was aware of the High Court directions.

"The state government will take all steps to humbly comply with the court's order," he added.

Asked about the multi-crore Trans Arunachal Highway compensation scam, Felix said the law will take its course.

An ambitious highway project in Arunachal Pradesh for ensuring faster access to the China border came in the eye of storm after civil societies alleged that the district officials siphoned off funds sanctioned by the Centre as compensation for the land acquired.

Former Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Kemo Lollen was arrested in connection with the scam.

"The state government will not think twice before initiating action against those who compromise with the development activities," he added.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 09:49 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.