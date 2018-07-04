100 corporation schools to grow own vegetables in Chennai for midday meals

In an effort to inculcate the importance of farming and responsibility in children, nearly 100 city corporation schools in Chennai will soon be equipped with gardens that grow vegetables for their mid-day meal scheme.

“Corporation schools will replicate the model of Teresa Women’s Complex at Valluvar Kottam , in their gardens”, said Srirathi, a member of a self-help group (SHG) which acquired expertise in terrace gardening under the National Urban Livelihood Mission. The group will also train the corporation teachers and students.

"Members of the SHG will train nearly 40 students who are part of eco clubs and the national green corps. These children will be provided with seeds and pots for 25 plants. They will grow the plants either in pots in terraces of the schools or in a small patch of land available on the school premises," said deputy commissioner, education, Mageswari Ravikumar.

As per a report by The Times of India, every school will have one teacher coordinating the entire process. The project will mostly involve primary and middle school kids. As part of eco clubs, the students are already involved in a lot of activities such as planting and cleaning drives, treks, creating awareness, etc.

It is expected that the schools will initially use their harvests in their own kitchens. However, some schools have expressed an interest in starting a student bazaar with the excess harvest, to help students learn about the economics and business of farming.

The compost that the civic body is generating from the garbage collected by it will be used in these gardens. This project also aims at teaching students about managing garbage and making compost. "We will also try and generate our own compost once we start generating income. We will develop the gardens and make them scientifically equipped over the years," said Mageswari.