10 highest-paid leaders of the world: Donald Trump takes 4th spot

The compensations have been expressed in US dollars and some nations have been left out of the list due to unavailability of consistent data. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Yearly earnings of world leaders far exceeds the pay package of an average citizen. Here's a list of the top-10 highest paid leaders as of 2018/19 compiled by financial website 24/7 Wall St. The information gathered here is from organisations like the International Monetary Fund and the CIA World Factbook. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 No 10 | Xavier Bettel - Prime Minister of Luxembourg | Annual salary: $278,035 (Image: Reuters) 3/11 No 9 | Sebastian Kurz - Former Chancellor of Austria | Annual salary: $328,584 (Image: Reuters) 4/11 No 8 | Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz- President of Mauritania | Annual salary: $330,000 (Image: Reuters) 5/11 No 7 | Jacinda Ardern - Prime Minister of New Zealand | Annual salary: $339,862 (Image: Reuters) 6/11 No 6 | Angela Merkel - Chancellor of Germany | Annual salary: $369,727 (Image: Reuters) 7/11 No 5 | Scott Morrison - Prime Minister of Australia | Annual salary: $378,415 (Image: Reuters) 8/11 No 4 | Donald Trump - President of the United States | Annual salary: $400,000 (Image: Reuters) 9/11 No 3 | Ueli Maurer - President of the Swiss Confederation | Annual salary: $482,958 (Image: Reuters) 10/11 No 2 | Carrie Lam - Chief Executive of Hong Kong | Annual salary: $568,400 (Image: Reuters) 11/11 No 1 | Lee Hsien Loong - Prime Minister of Singapore | Annual salary: $1,610,000 (Image: Reuters) First Published on Aug 22, 2019 01:43 pm