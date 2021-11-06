MARKET NEWS

10 COVID patients dead in fire at Ahmednagar district hospital in Maharashtra

The dead were being treated for COVID in the ICU, District Collector Rajendra Bhosale has said

Moneycontrol News
November 06, 2021 / 03:14 PM IST
Source: ANI

Source: ANI


Ten patients being treated for COVID 19 died in a fire at Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district hospital on November 6, the latest such incident to have killed the sick at a  health facility in the western state.

"A total of 10 people died in a fire incident at Ahmednagar district hospital," news agency ANI quoted District Collector Rajendra Bhosale as saying.

FDfrt3qUUAM9Ag1

Bhosale said a short circuit may have started the fire, which had been brought under control.

The fire took place in the ICU ward where 17 patients were undergoing treatment of which 10 have died, India Today has reported.

"All the deceased patients were undergoing treatment for COVID-19,” he added.

Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation fire department chief Shankar Misal said the fire erupted around 11 am.

He said that after the fire broke out, police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the facility and began the rescue and fire fighting operation.

The fire was doused around 1.30 pm and the cooling operation is on, Misal said, adding that short circuit is suspected to be the cause behind it.

A police official said that after the fire, the injured patients were rushed to a nearby hospital, where 10 of them were declared brought dead.

Bhosale said, "The bodies of all 10 victims were then sent for post-mortem and the reason behind their death - whether it was caused due to suffocation or due to disruption in medical oxygen supply- is being investigated."

CMO Maharashtra released a statement saying, "Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has expressed his condolences over the fire that broke out in the ICU ward of Ahmednagar District Hospital today and directed to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter and take stern action against those responsible for the negligence."

Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis offered condolences to the families of the deceased and demanded an inquiry.

PM Modi also offered condolences to the bereaved families.

Expressing grief over the incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "My condolences to the kin of those who lost their lives. I appeal to congress workers to assist in the relief work."

A number of patients have died in hospitals in Maharashtra this year because of fire or other mishaps.

Fourteen people died after a fire broke out in the ICU of the Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital in Palghar district around on April 23.

The tragedy happened two days after 22 COVID-19 patients who were either on ventilator or oxygen support suffocated to death when the oxygen supply stopped due to a malfunction in the main storage at a civic hospital in Nashik.

In March 2021, at least 10 patients died and 70 were evacuated after a fire broke out at Sunrise Hospital in the Dreams Mall building in the Bhandup area of Mumbai.

On May 1, at least 18 COVID patients were killed after a fire broke out in a hospital in neighbouring Gujarat's Bharuch.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Ahmednagar #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra
first published: Nov 6, 2021 01:50 pm

