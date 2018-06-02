App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2018 04:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

10 arrested for waving black flags at UP CM Yogi Adityanath

All 10 were released later at night on personal surety after medical examination.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ten people have been arrested for showing black flags to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his day-long visit here, police said today. "On Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was on a visit to Etawah. At Kachaura crossing, under the Civil Lines police station, some people waved black flags at him," Circle Officer (City) Anjani Kumar said.

"Police arrested 10 people while they were fleeing from the spot. A case has been registered against them," Kumar added.

All 10 were released later at night on personal surety after medical examination.
First Published on Jun 2, 2018 03:58 pm

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.