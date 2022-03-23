1.49 lakh entry-level posts lying vacant in Indian Railways: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said 1.49 lakh entry-level posts are currently lying vacant in the Indian Railways.

Among all the zones, the Northern Railways has the maximum number of vacancies (19,183) at entry-level posts, he said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

South Central zone of the Indian Railways is at number two position with 17,022 entry-level posts lying vacant, he noted.

In December last year, the national transporter had to suspend its NTPC and Level 1 tests after violent protests by job aspirants over the selection process of its recruitment exams.

The recruitment drive for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPCs) for 35,281 vacant posts in various categories, ranging from junior clerk, train assistant, guard, time-keeper to station master, was at the centre of widespread protests in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

The aspirants alleged that while over 7 lakh "applications" were shortlisted, the actual number of candidates was around 3.84 lakh as the same person might have been shortlisted for more than one post.

South Central zone of the Indian Railways is at number two position with 17,022 entry-level posts lying vacant, he noted.

In December last year, the national transporter had to suspend its NTPC and Level 1 tests after violent protests by job aspirants over the selection process of its recruitment exams.

The recruitment drive for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPCs) for 35,281 vacant posts in various categories, ranging from junior clerk, train assistant, guard, time-keeper to station master, was at the centre of widespread protests in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

The aspirants alleged that while over 7 lakh "applications" were shortlisted, the actual number of candidates was around 3.84 lakh as the same person might have been shortlisted for more than one post