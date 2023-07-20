Curd rice, idiyappam and filter coffee: What lunch at Zoho's Chennai office looks like

Zoho's VP of marketing, Praval Singh, took to Twitter on July 20 to share a two pictures of food served at Zoho’s office in Chennai. (Image: @Praval/Twitter)

Good food is a huge part of a person’s life. And not just at home or when you are eating at a restaurant or cafe. If delicious food is a part of your office life as well, it is safe to say that going to work is a picnic too.

You must be thinking why we are talking about this all of a sudden. So, Zoho’s Vice President for Marketing, Praval Singh, shared a picture of the food at the Zoho office. And if you are hungry, you might just order lots of food after looking at it.

Singh took to Twitter on July 20 to share a two pictures of food served at Zoho’s office in Chennai. One image featured a large thaali consisting of idiyappam, masala boiled eggs, two types of curries or stews, raita, tomato rice and curd rice. YUM!

The other photo was of a glass of good old filter coffee.

“Customary shots of my Zoho thaali and the 4 pm filter coffee,” Singh wrote in the caption of the post with a heart at the end.

Twitter users immediately fell in love with the food and expressed their opinions in the comments section.

“That thaali,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “Lowkey miss Zoho’s food.”

A user even asked Singh about how he functions after having such a hearty meal at office. “That thali will put me right to sleep. How do you even function after this?”

To which he replied, “the coffee helps.”

Singh had shared a picture of Zoho's thaali in 2022 also. It was retweeted by Zoho's CEO Sridhar Vembu as well. "I was in our Chennai office recently and ended up overeating. Our chefs are good! Food is the reason a lot of us like the office," Vembu wrote.



Meanwhile, the software-as-a-service (SaaS) major Zoho is building is building its own large language model (LLM). It will be similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s PaLM 2 models.