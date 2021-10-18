CSK's win in IPL 14 takes Disney+Hotstar viewership a notch up

Chennai Super Kings won their 4th IPL title in 2021 by beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs.(Image: IPL/BCCI)

The winners of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) once again took the viewership a notch higher on Disney+Hotstar, the official digital partner of the league.

The strong performance of the team during the final not only made the team clinch its fourth winning title but it also made a new record during IPL 14 in terms of viewership on the over the top (OTT) platform.

During CSK's innings in the first half of the match, viewership on the streaming platform went up from 3.7 million in the first over to 5.6 million in the fifth over. However, the viewership dropped to 4.5 million when Kolkata Knight Rider's (KKR) Sunil Narine took the wicket of CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The viewership again went up in the 10th over when CSK's Faf du Plessis hit half century, taking the viewership to 5.7 million.

Since then, the platform saw more viewers tuning in to watch the face-off between KKR and CSK in the final.

By the 19th over in the first half of the final match, viewership on Disney+Hotstar came close to the peak of the first qualifier match of IPL 14 which was between Delhi Capitals and CSK. During the qualifying match, the number of viewers reached a peak of 7.2 million, making it one of the most-watched games on Disney+Hotstar during IPL 14.

This record viewership in IPL 14 was surpassed during the final match when CSK in the 20th over made a total of 192 runs and the viewership went up to 7.6 million.

Throughout IPL 14, viewership ranged between 5.7 million and 6.7 million on the OTT platform, including in the first half of the league.

This year the opening match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) recorded a peak viewership of 6.7 million.

When IPL 14 made a comeback after suspension, the match between MI and CSK in the second half of IPL 14 saw a peak viewership of 5.3 million. Even during the semi-final match between KKR and DC, viewership was in the range of 4.6 million to 5.6 million.

While IPL 14's final match took the viewership on Disney+Hotstar to a new peak, it did not come close to the registered peak viewership of 8.7 million concurrent viewers during IPL 13.

The highest viewership record that IPL has recorded so far on the digital platform is during the 12th edition when the match between RCB and MI had registered concurrency of 12.7 million viewers, which was later broken by the final when the platform saw 18 million viewers tuning in to watch the league.