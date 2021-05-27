MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Cryptocurrency | India among top countries for most online searches for Ether

India among countries most interested in Ether, reveals data based on average monthly online searches.

Moneycontrol News
May 27, 2021 / 05:05 PM IST
ETHEREUM (ETH) cryptocurrency; silver ethereum coin on the background of the chart (Source: ShutterStock)

ETHEREUM (ETH) cryptocurrency; silver ethereum coin on the background of the chart (Source: ShutterStock)


The cryptocurrency market has been making noise by scaling new highs and lows in recent times. Ether is one such digital currency among the many that has intrigued the market players across the world, including India.

With the Ether recording a new high this month, online searches for the digital coin have increased. The United States reported an average of 1,116,000 online searches a month or about 36,000 every day for Ether, the most, followed by Germany (736,300) and Turkey (408,500), according to Invezz.com.

India ranks eighth in average monthly online searches (192,000) for Ether, above countries like, Australia, Spain, Switzerland and Italy. While Indian’s add to an average of 282,250 online searches a month specifically checking the price of Ether.

In terms of average monthly online searches per 1,000 internet users for Ether, Switzerland (11.79) tops the game among the 20 most interested countries listed by Invezz.com. Germany is next, followed by Sweden, Turkey and Canada. India stands at 19th position just above Indonesia. 

“Ether exploded in value over the past year and likely generated life-changing returns for early investors who truly understood the concept from day one,” Jayson Derrick from Invezz.com said.

Close

Related stories

Ether’s market cap scaled as high as US$ 483 billion this month, according to coinmarketcap data. While the market price recorded an all time high of over US$ 4,300 recently. 

“These days we are noticing high levels of interest from wealthier investors (i.e. those with at least $1 million in assets) who want exposure to cryptocurrencies,” says Derrick. “These investors tend to be more cautious in how they manage their life savings: they own physical gold bars and have taken advantage of IBM’s dividend reinvestment program for decades.”

By 2030, the world of finance will not resemble what it appears like today, according to Derrick. “The extent that Ethereum will play in terms of financial transactions and smart contracts will be exponentially higher over the coming years,” he adds.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Ether #Ethereum
first published: May 27, 2021 05:05 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.