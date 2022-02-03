MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Inside ‘Chai Ada’, the first café in UK to accept cryptocurrency

    Chai Ada in London is owned by Pakistani entrepreneur Tayyab Shafiq. It serves several varieties of tea and coffee as well as south Asian favourites like biryani, chicken tikka, parantha and halwa.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST
    Pakistani entrepreneur Tayyab Shafiq, who owns Chai Ada, says the café’s business model is “NFT franchising”. (Image posted on Facebook by Jarrar Syed)

    Pakistani entrepreneur Tayyab Shafiq, who owns Chai Ada, says the café’s business model is “NFT franchising”. (Image posted on Facebook by Jarrar Syed)


    A London café, owned by a Pakistani man, accepts cryptocurrency as a form of payment, the first to do so in the United Kingdom.

    Called “Chai Ada”, the outlet serves several varieties of tea and coffee as well as south Asian favourites like biryani, chicken tikka, parantha and halwa. They accept seven types of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

    The theme of “Chai Ada” is urban truck art. The art work at the café has been done by Pakistani artists.

    Tables at the London café are painted to create ludo boards. Vibrant truck art also features on the café’s ceiling and walls.  Tea and coffee are served in kettles and cups painted in bright colours.

    Close

    Related stories

    Tayyab Shafiq, the owner of the café, said their model is that of non-fungible token (NFT) franchising.

    “If you acquire our NFTs, we give you a 10% lifetime discount,” Shafiq said. “This is the first café in the world that is set to be launched in metaverse.”

    Shafiq acknowledged that there were risks associated with highly-volatile cryptocurrencies but said he believed that they are the future.

    “We have to look to the future,” the Chai Ada owner told Pakistani newspaper The News International. “I honestly believe that crypto is the future. It’s here to stay and it's already working well. It has become a reality. When establishing Chai Ada, I believed that the crypto, NFT, Metaverse (digital world) is the future and I just wanted to play my little part to encourage the use of cryptocurrency.”
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #cafes #cryptocurrency #London
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 12:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.