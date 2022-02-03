Inside ‘Chai Ada’, the first café in UK to accept cryptocurrency

Pakistani entrepreneur Tayyab Shafiq, who owns Chai Ada, says the café’s business model is “NFT franchising”. (Image posted on Facebook by Jarrar Syed)

A London café, owned by a Pakistani man, accepts cryptocurrency as a form of payment, the first to do so in the United Kingdom.

Called “Chai Ada”, the outlet serves several varieties of tea and coffee as well as south Asian favourites like biryani, chicken tikka, parantha and halwa. They accept seven types of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

The theme of “Chai Ada” is urban truck art. The art work at the café has been done by Pakistani artists.

Tables at the London café are painted to create ludo boards. Vibrant truck art also features on the café’s ceiling and walls. Tea and coffee are served in kettles and cups painted in bright colours.

Tayyab Shafiq, the owner of the café, said their model is that of non-fungible token (NFT) franchising.

“If you acquire our NFTs, we give you a 10% lifetime discount,” Shafiq said. “This is the first café in the world that is set to be launched in metaverse.”

Shafiq acknowledged that there were risks associated with highly-volatile cryptocurrencies but said he believed that they are the future.