UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
'Rough 24 hours': Reactions, memes on Twitter as crypto crashes

In terms of rupees, Bitcoin fell over seven percent to trade at Rs 29,63,463, while Ethereum fell nine percent to Rs 2,11,277.4. Meme coin Dogecoin reached its lowest point in more than nine months.

Moneycontrol News
January 22, 2022 / 03:43 PM IST
The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation dropped from $1.88 to $ 1.7 trillion over a period of 24 hours.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation dropped from $1.88 to $ 1.7 trillion over a period of 24 hours.


Social media was replete with memes and reactions on January 22 about the crash in cryptocurrency markets. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation dropped from $1.88 to $ 1.7 trillion over a period of 24 hours.

In terms of rupees, Bitcoin fell over seven percent to trade at Rs 29,63,463, while Ethereum fell nine percent to Rs 2,11,277.4.

Meme coin Dogecoin reached its lowest point in more than nine months. Dogecoin has now dropped 18 percent over the last seven days, according to CoinGecko.

"It has been a rough 24 hours for Bitcoin which is below US $36,000 now," wrote a Twitter user named Shaun Richards. 

Another person said: "I just bought the dip but it keeps dipping."

"Why doesn't it just go to zero directly," said a Twitter user named Santhosh Kumar. "Im tired of buying new dip."

A Twitter account named Deebot said it is better to earn less profit than lose all money in crypto. "My personal opinion in this cryptocrash is buy what you believe in for little amounts and don't do big buys till you see the market green," the Twitter user added.

"What is your bitcoin crash strategy?" asked a Twitter user named Guille Carandin. "All in on bitcoin when it falls to 30K, or altcoin buying on discount? In any case, hodl and buy the dip." 

Another Twitter user said he did not understand what people were complaining about. "This is literally jackpot, make some money out of it." 

Others shared memes on Twitter.

#BitcoinCrash
Just hold pic.twitter.com/a7Yfsctmfa

Cryptocurrency, a tradable digital asset, is highly volatile and the need to regulate it has been discussed often.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Ethereum
first published: Jan 22, 2022 03:36 pm

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

