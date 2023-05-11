Cruise ship passenger installed hidden camera in bathroom, filmed 150 people before he was caught

Royal Caribbean said the accused was immediately reported to authorities.

A man was arrested Wednesday for installing a hidden camera inside a public bathroom on a cruise ship. According to the criminal complaint in the case, the camera filmed more than 150 people, including minors, before another passenger on board the Royal Caribbean ship discovered it.

The man accused of installing the hidden camera was identified as one Jeremy Froias. He installed the camera on the Harmony of the Seas ship during a seven-day cruise that left from Miami, Florida, on April 29, Business Insider reported.

Froias placed the WiFi-enabled camera inside a public bathroom on the second day of the cruise. The small black device was reportedly concealed above the door of the bathroom where a part of the wall had been removed for repair work.

A fellow passenger spotted the camera on May 1 and reported it to Royal Caribbean security officials, who then removed it from the bathroom. Security staff found hours of footage of more than 150 people, including about 40 minors. Some of the people captured in the footage were naked, while others were using the bathroom.

Froias has been charged with video voyeurism and attempted possession of child exploitation material. The FBI is now trying to identify his victims.

“The matter was immediately reported to local and federal law enforcement and the guest involved was removed from the ship by authorities for further investigation. As this is an active case, we are unable to share any more details at this time,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement.