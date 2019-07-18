CRPF jawans risk life to save teen from drowning in Kashmir

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers have won the internet again. In an exemplary display of courage, a CRPF officer risked his life to save a 14-year-old girl from drowning on July 15. The incident took place in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.



Nageena, a 14-year-old girl (pic 1) was saved from drowning in Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir by CRPF Constables MG Naidu, and Nalla Upendra, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/lqBV20GBIU

The entire episode was caught on camera and the video clip then went viral on social media, winning the hearts of the netizens. In the video, Nageena, the teenager, can be seen being washed away by the strong currents of a river. She is spotted by a group of CRPF personnel, who act promptly to save her.

Without thinking twice, one CRPF trooper jumps into the river first, only to be followed by his colleague shortly.



The two brave men were identified as CRPF constables MG Naidu and Nalla Upendra and Twitter users could not stop praising their selfless service to the country and its people.