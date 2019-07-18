App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CRPF jawans risk life to save teen from drowning in Kashmir

The two brave men were identified as CRPF constables MG Naidu and Nalla Upendra and Twitter users could not stop praising their selfless service

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image (PTI)
Representational Image (PTI)

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers have won the internet again. In an exemplary display of courage, a CRPF officer risked his life to save a 14-year-old girl from drowning on July 15. The incident took place in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The entire episode was caught on camera and the video clip then went viral on social media, winning the hearts of the netizens. In the video, Nageena, the teenager, can be seen being washed away by the strong currents of a river. She is spotted by a group of CRPF personnel, who act promptly to save her.

Without thinking twice, one CRPF trooper jumps into the river first, only to be followed by his colleague shortly.

The two brave men were identified as CRPF constables MG Naidu and Nalla Upendra and Twitter users could not stop praising their selfless service to the country and its people.




First Published on Jul 18, 2019 12:51 pm

tags #Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel #Jammu and Kashmir

