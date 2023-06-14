Crocodile pulled out of water, beaten to death by mob after it kills teen in Bihar

The crocodile was captured and killed by the angry mob. (Image: @ANI/Twitter)

A joyous occasion turned into a heart-wrenching tragedy for the family of Ankit Kumar, a 14-year-old from Bihar, when the boy who had ventured into the Ganga River to bathe and collect Gangajal for a ritual, was viciously attacked and devoured by a crocodile.

The incident unfolded in Vaishali district’s Raghopur Diyara as Ankit's family gathered near the riverbank to perform a sacred puja for their recently acquired motorcycle. Little did they know that their visit to the holy river would be marred by an unimaginable catastrophe. Tragedy struck as a crocodile launched a sudden and ferocious assault on Ankit, dragging him beneath the water's surface.

As news of the harrowing incident spread, a crowd began to gather on the riverbank. Amidst the grim despair and shock, the family managed to retrieve Ankit's remains from the Ganga River an hour later.

An outpouring of rage and vengeance among the distraught relatives and villagers catapulted into a disturbing turn of events, when a video surfaced showing the crocodile being subjected to a brutal and merciless assault with sticks and rods. The reptile died in the attack.

One Twitter user expressed his anger at the mob for killing the crocodile and his grief at the boy’s death.

“The fishermen fished out d crocodile and beat it to death with sticks. Death of boy & reptile is unfortunate,” he tweeted.

Forest department officials are conducting an enquiry into the death of the reptile.

Also read: 'Virgin' crocodile gets pregnant in first such case, scientists stunned

“We've received information that a crocodile has been killed. The reason is not yet known. Forest officials have reached the spot and an investigation is being done. Action will be taken against the violators for violating the Wildlife Protection Act," District Forest Officer Vaishali, Amita Raj told news agency ANI.

The crocodile was reportedly present near the ghat due to low water levels, trapping him.