Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 08:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Ronaldo is currently serving on international duty and played against Spain and France in the previous week. Nothing of the other members of the Portugese team tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Moneycontrol News

Portugal captain and Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Portugal's football federation said the 35-year-old star footballer would miss October 14's UEFA Nations League game against Sweden while confirming that Ronaldo is currently showing no symptoms of COVID-19 and is doing well.

The federation added that the rest of the Portugal squad had undergone tests due to Ronaldo’s positive result, but that they had all tested negative and would be available for the Sweden match.

Ronaldo is currently serving on international duty and played against Spain and France in the previous week, the Daily Mail reported. He was seen to have had physical contact with stars such as French World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe and teammate Joao Cancelo recently, the report said.
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 08:34 pm

tags #coronavirus #Cristiano Ronaldo #Football #Sports

