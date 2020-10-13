Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Portugal captain and Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Portugal's football federation said the 35-year-old star footballer would miss October 14's UEFA Nations League game against Sweden while confirming that Ronaldo is currently showing no symptoms of COVID-19 and is doing well.

The federation added that the rest of the Portugal squad had undergone tests due to Ronaldo’s positive result, but that they had all tested negative and would be available for the Sweden match.