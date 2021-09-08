Cristiano Ronaldo spotted in a Lamborghini Urus outside Manchester Training Base

Cristiano Ronaldo in a Lamborghini Urus.

Ace footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted in his silver Lamborghini Urus, driving into the Manchester United training base. The 36-year-old Portuguese striker recently came back to his old club Manchester United from Juventus.

Ronaldo was photographed flashing a thumbs up to the photographers. The Lamborghini Urus he was driving was a 2018 Urus 4x4 worth £160,000. However, Ronaldo could have rented the car as well and not have owned it, as he recently arrived in Manchester.

The footballer's obsession with supercars - Rolls Royce, Ferrari Monza, Mercedes G-Wagon or the multiple Bugattis he owns - is known by all and in May this year, he shipped a number of his cars back to Spain from Italy.

The Lamborghini Urus that Ronaldo was seen in is dubbed as the first super SUV in the world. It can accelerate to a top speed of 304 kmph. It competes with rivals such as Bentley Bentayga, Audi Q8, Aston Martin DBX, BMW X7, Maserati Levante, Rolls Royce Cullinan etc.

The carmaker recently launched the Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule edition in India. It is based on the 2021 Lamborghini Urus and offers 16 different colour combinations for consumers to choose from.