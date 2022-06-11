Credit Suisse director fired for assaulting waiter. Shocking outburst captured on camera

A director for Credit Suisse was fired after assaulting a waiter in a shocking video that emerged online last week. According to the New York Post, Roman Cambell, a media and info services director for the global investment bank, became violent after staff at a New York eatery told him he could not use the washroom.

The incident unfolded at an eatery called Shanghai Mong in Koreatown, New York City, when Roman Cambell walked in in the early hours of June 4 and demanded to use the washroom.

When owner Jane Yi told the Credit Suisse director that the bathroom was for customers only, he reportedly became hostile and refused to leave.

Security footage shared on Instagram appears to show Cambell trying to intimidate Yi, grabbing and tossing her phone. He was also filmed attacking a waiter, hitting him on the head.

“I treated him nicely, but then he became crazy,” Yi said. It appears as if the footage was shared on Instagram by her daughter, who wrote: “When the cops came they just talked to the guy and walked away.

“Our waiter’s forehead was bleeding after the guy hit his head. He grabbed my moms phone to break it and he didn’t get charged for anything.”

You can watch the video here.

Roman Cambell was fired from the Switzerland-headquartered financial giant after the footage reached his employers, a source familiar with the matter told The Post.

“Credit Suisse is aware of the allegations circulating over social media, which occurred off property and are unrelated to Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintains and adheres to a policy condemning discrimination, bullying or violence of any kind,” the company said in a statement.

The New York Police Department has launched an investigation into the incident.