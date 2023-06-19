Credit Pass: Everything you need to know about unlocking its benefits

Imagine having a loyal companion by your side, guiding you through the realm of financial possibilities, opening doors that were once locked tight. Well, meet the Bajaj Finance Credit Pass – your personal guide through the twists and turns of your credit journey.

Understanding Credit Pass

Your personal credit companion, Credit Pass, is a CIBIL-powered subscription service offered by Bajaj Finance. It allows you to track and analyse your credit health with ease and gain valuable insights to help improve and maintain your credit score.

Leveraging Credit Pass benefits

Why is the Credit Pass an absolute must-have for everyone looking to take charge of their financial well-being? Here’s why:

● Real-time credit dashboard: Get all your credit accounts in one place for hassle-free tracking and detailed insights into your credit health.

● Credit factors: Monitor the factors influencing your credit score, such as repayment history, credit enquiries, and credit utilisation ratio for better credit management.

● Interactive tools: Make the most of the Credit Score Simulator and EMI Calculator to learn about the potential impact of your next credit application and understand your monthly commitments so you can make informed choices.

● Monthly credit score check: Track monthly updates to your CIBIL Score so you can identify areas of improvement and enhance your creditworthiness.

● 12 months of free, unlimited access: Enjoy a full year of free, unlimited access to all Credit Pass features when you sign-up.

Registering for Credit Pass

Getting on board with Credit Pass is an easy-as-pie, 3-step process:

Step #1: Visit the Credit Pass page and click on ‘UNLOCK NOW’

Step #2: Authenticate your identity via the one-time password sent to the mobile number you’ve provided.

Step #3: Enter basic personal details like your name and PAN information and submit.

You’ll be assigned a unique 12-digit number that grants you access to your Credit Pass account. You’re now ready to log in and explore your personalised dashboard and make the most of Credit Pass benefits.

