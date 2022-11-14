 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cred chief and Hood co-founder's 'portable food' discussion features vada pao, alu paratha

Moneycontrol News
Nov 14, 2022 / 08:44 PM IST

"Most of Mumbai street food is designed assuming you have to catch a local train in the next two minutes," Hood co-founder Abhishek Asthana tweeted.

Hood co-founder Abhishek Asthana and Cred founder Kunal Shah were discussing the type of food popular in a region dictates the industry prevalent there. (Representative image from News 18)

A recent observation on Mumbai street food turned into a discussion between Cred founder Kunal Shah and Hood co-founder Abhishek Asthana on the industrious nature of society depending upon the availability of portable food.

It all started when Asthana noted a curious characteristic about the street food in Mumbai. "Most of Mumbai street food is designed assuming you have to catch a local train in the next two minutes," he tweeted.

Responding to it, Kunal Shah said, "Industrious nature of a society can be predicted by options of portable food it has."

Then, pointing out the correlation in the food popular in the northern regions of the country, Abhishek Asthana added, "Yes, North Indian breakfast is usually heavy, filled with carbs & fat, just so that one can work on Farm lands longer. Poori sabji, aalu paraatha etc."

A few Twitter users even shared their take on the matter.